Following a WWII bombing, Germany’s train traffic was brought to a halt.

During construction near a train station in Munich, Germany, a World War II bomb burst, wounding four persons.

The ancient aircraft bomb exploded on Wednesday during tunnel excavation near the main station near Donnersberger Bridge, causing rail traffic to come to a halt. Some local trains were evacuated as a column of smoke rose into the sky, and transport to and from Germany’s busiest station was halted.

The tracks were not damaged, according to the fire department, and service was restored by mid-afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

“Outside this location, there is no threat,” police stated.

Unexploded WWII bombs are routinely discovered in Germany, prompting large evacuations, although the majority are defused by experts without exploding, according to BBC News.

“It needs to be investigated why no one saw this explosive sooner,” Joachim Hermann, the Bavarian interior minister, told German media.

Reuters stated that even though World War II ended more than 70 years ago, more than 2,000 tons of live bombs and weapons are still recovered each year in Germany.

This isn’t the first time Germany has experienced an unanticipated explosion.

A construction worker was killed in 2014 when his power shovel collided with a concealed device, while three police explosives experts perished in 2010 while attempting to disarm a bomb.

Similar accidents occurred in 2015, 2012, and 1994 as well.