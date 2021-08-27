Following a terror warning, 13 US service members were killed in a Kabul attack.

[This item has been updated at 7:59 p.m. ET to reflect fresh information about the explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan.]

On Thursday, two explosions accompanied by gunfire struck Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, only hours after the US and its partners issued a terrorist assault warning. According to the New York Times, 13 US service members and at least 60 Afghan civilians were slain. At least 140 Afghans were also wounded, bringing the total number of Americans wounded to fifteen.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, verified the explosion at the Kabul airport’s Abbey Gate in a tweet. Kirby later stated on Twitter that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a “complex attack” that resulted in “a number of US and civilian casualties,” and that a second explosion occurred near the nearby Baron Hotel.

In response to the loss of US servicemen, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued his own statement, in which he conveyed his sympathies to the families of those killed or wounded. “To do anything less – especially now – would insult the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have provided our country and the people of Afghanistan,” Austin said, adding that the US military would not be deterred from completing its mission.

The Islamic State (ISIS) was responsible for the “cowardly attack” on Kabul’s airport, according to Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the US commander for Central Command, which oversees operations in Afghanistan. McKenzie complimented the work of US service forces in his briefing and promised that ISIS would not thwart the evacuation mission’s conclusion.

The head of CENTCOM verified the number of US casualties, but said more research was needed to figure out how they happened. He argued that the current force strength on the ground was sufficient to finish the operation before the United States’ stated withdrawal date of August 31. He also stated that ground commanders would work with the Taliban to expand a security perimeter around the airport to prevent further assaults.

Eyewitnesses said an explosion erupted inside a crowd of residents near the airport, according to local Afghan news outlet TOLOnews. According to a local correspondent for the source, no specific casualty figures are available, but several injured people have been brought to a hospital. Emergency, an Italian non-government group operating in Afghanistan, stated that roughly 60 patients were taken to its surgical center following the attack. Brief News from Washington Newsday.