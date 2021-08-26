Following a terror alert, 13 people were killed in an explosion at Kabul Airport.

On Thursday, an explosion accompanied by gunfire struck Afghanistan’s main international airport, only hours after the US and European countries issued a terrorism alert. According to Reuters, 13 people were killed in the bomb, according to a Taliban official. According to the news agency, a US official described the attack as a suicide bombing.

John Kirby, a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense, confirmed the explosion at the airport’s Abbey Gate in a tweet. Kirby later stated on Twitter that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a “complex attack” that resulted in “a number of US and civilian casualties,” and that a second explosion occurred near the nearby Baron Hotel.

According to MSNBC, who cited a White House official, US President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack. Following the lead of the United States and others, France’s embassy in Kabul advised French citizens to avoid the airport.

Eyewitnesses told TOLOnews, a local Afghan news agency, that the explosion came from within a gathering of residents near the airport. According to a local correspondent for the source, no specific casualty figures are available, but several injured people have been brought to a hospital.

The Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul is the location of a continuous evacuation of Americans, Afghans, and others, which began on Aug. 15 after the Taliban gained control of the capital. Thousands of Afghans are also arriving at the airport, hoping to flee what they think will be a hard life under Taliban rule.

The US embassy in Kabul issued a “high threat” warning early Thursday morning, advising Americans in the city to avoid going to the airport at this time. Similar warnings were given to citizens in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, it is suspected that it was carried out by ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Following the explosions, a U.K. defense source told Sky News that ISIS-K was “highly likely” to be behind the assaults, but did not corroborate this. President Biden of the United States warned of a specific threat posed by the group, as well as the danger it posed to the US and its partners in Kabul.

"Every day we're on the ground, we're aware that ISIS-K is attempting to strike both the airport and the city.