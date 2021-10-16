Following a shocking discovery, Lausanne is tackling toxic soil.

Lausanne, the Olympic capital on the shores of Lake Geneva, is suffering from the discovery that much of its soil has been contaminated by poisonous substances emitted by an ancient incinerator.

The scenario is uncommon in rich Switzerland, which prides itself on its pristine mountains, lakes, and pastures, and has worrisome consequences for children and consuming home-grown food.

The dioxin leak is being blamed on a residential waste incineration plant in the Alpine nation’s fourth-largest city, which has been closed since 2005.

Dioxins, which are among the “dirty dozen” of hazardous substances known as persistent organic pollutants, have the potential to be extremely toxic. They have been demonstrated to have an impact on a variety of organs and systems.

Between January and May of this year, the problem was uncovered by chance at a proposed new ecological allotment in the city.

Air and water pollution has been the focus of pollution monitoring for years.

“We never found dioxins because we didn’t look for them,” Natacha Litzistorf, a city councillor for the environment, told AFP.

The discovery prompted soil analysis tests at 126 different locations throughout the city. Experts also looked into the dangers of being exposed to dirty soils.

The findings of those investigations, as well as the size of the afflicted area, were significantly worse than previously assumed, according to Lausanne.

The city has released a map with four concentric rings, each comprising zones with soil concentrations of 20-50 nanograms (ng) per kilogramme, 50-100, 100-200, and above 200 in the middle. In the city center, a peak of 640 was recorded.

The impacted zone reaches 5.25 kilometers (3.2 miles) inland and is 3.6 kilometers in diameter.

People are told to wash their hands after touching soil and to wash fruit and vegetables grown in gardens and allotments.

Root vegetables cultivated in zones with more than 100 ng hazardous equivalent per kg must be cleaned and peeled. In the soil, courgettes, cucumbers, gherkins, squashes, marrows, and melons should not be consumed.

People in all of the affected zones should avoid eating chickens bred on the ground, as well as offering or selling eggs from such birds, with the exception of individuals in the 20-50 zone, who can eat their eggs once a week.

Parents must also prevent children under the age of four from eating soil by touching their mouths after they have played on the ground.

Around the city’s parks and playgrounds, warning signs have been placed.

The concentric circles appear to point to a single point of origin.

"We immediately deduced that the source of the problem was a.