Following a second coup in nine months, Assimi Goita is sworn in as Mali’s president.

Following his second coup in nine months, military leader Col. Assimi Goita was inaugurated in as Mali’s president of a transitional government on Monday.

As part of the original transitional government deal last year, Goita guaranteed that presidential elections, scheduled for February 2022, would be held in the future. After deposing the country’s democratically elected president in August 2020, he came under worldwide attention for his power grab.

During his inaugural speech, Goita stated, “I would like to reassure the international community that Mali will respect all of its commitments.”

