Following a prison riot, Ecuador deploys tens of thousands of police and soldiers.

Thousands of police and troops were dispatched by Ecuador on Friday to safeguard its violent jails as relatives of inmates caught up in one of South America’s bloodiest inmate riots awaited word on their fate.

On Tuesday, warring gangs armed with firearms and grenades went to war at the Guayaquil prison, killing at least 118 inmates, six of whom were beheaded.

According to Ecuador’s prisons administration, another 86 people were injured, six of them gravely.

It was the latest in a series of brutal conflicts in Ecuador’s troubled jail system, which has seen 237 convicts slain this year, up from 103 in 2020.

Interior Minister Alexandra Vela told reporters in Quito on Friday that the government had summoned 3,600 members of the national police and military forces in all of Ecuador’s jails to ensure security.

After a large security operation involving 900 officers and members of tactical groups, police retook control of the Guayaquil prison complex Thursday evening, with soldiers and tanks stationed outside the jail.

Meanwhile, family flocked to a police morgue on Friday to retrieve their loved ones’ bodies, or at the very least gain confirmation of their destiny.

“I came because I saw a video on my phone where I recognized his head,” Ermes Duarte said, frantic for news on his son, who he claimed had only 15 days left to serve.

The 71-year-old told AFP that he hasn’t spoken to his son since Monday.

According to officials, 41 of the Guayaquil bodies have been identified and 22 have been returned to their families.

Thousands of inmates with ties to drug cartels, mostly the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, brawl often in Ecuador’s prisons.

The jail system has 65 institutions with a capacity of 30,000 convicts, but Guayaquil houses 39,000 – 8,500 of them.

According to analysts, the country has roughly 1,500 guards, which is a 3,000-strong gap.

Corruption is rampant, allowing inmates to get a wide range of contraband, including rifles and ammunition.

During a news conference on Friday, prisons director Bolivar Garzon revealed that around 2,000 offenders over the age of 65 or in poor health will be released to help relieve overcrowding.

Daniel Villacis, 57, said he lost three sons in the recent prison brawl in the mortuary.

Villacis told AFP that two of his sons' bodies were already at home, and he was holding a banner that said "You went without saying goodbye…" and a picture of one of his children.