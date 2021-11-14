Following a court ruling, Thai protesters have called for royal reforms.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Bangkok on Sunday to protest a ruling by Thailand’s top court that advocating for royal changes amounted to an attempt to destroy the country’s ultra-powerful monarchy.

Three famous protest organizers gave comments that “seek to destroy the constitutional monarchy,” according to the Constitutional Court, which critics have long claimed is politicized.

While the court’s judgment does not result in criminal sanctions for the protest leaders, analysts say it may reduce the already limited space available to campaigners advocating for monarchy reform.

Hundreds of people defied a prohibition on public meetings.