Following a $150 billion lawsuit filed by refugees, Facebook takes further action against Myanmar’s military.

A day after a $150 billion lawsuit was filed against Facebook’s parent company Meta for allegedly ignoring previous violence against Muslims in Myanmar, the company announced an expansion of previous bans, which will now include all pages, groups, and accounts associated with military-controlled businesses.

Previously, Facebook and Instagram had barred official military accounts, as well as military-controlled state media, and prohibited those organizations from advertising on the sites.

The lawsuit, filed in California on Tuesday, claims that the business neglected to prohibit inflammatory messages in 2017 that urged violence against the country’s minority of Rohingya Muslims, resulting in the deaths of thousands.

The military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s last elected leader, in February, and has reportedly been employing excessive, frequently murderous force to quell anti-military protests.

Over 1,600 citizens have been killed in the protests, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

In 2017, the military allegedly undertook an ethnic cleansing or genocide campaign in the western province of Rakhine, causing over 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to escape into neighboring Bangladesh, a campaign that allegedly included mass executions, rape, and village destruction.

Activists claim that the military exploited social media sites like Facebook to distribute propaganda and hate speech against Muslims, and that prior Facebook bans didn’t go far enough to halt the hate speech that led to bloodshed.

In a statement, Mark Farmaner, director of Burma Campaign UK, a group that has advocated for Facebook to take further action, said, “The belated decision to remove military company pages appears more an act of desperation after being sued for $150 billion for its role in the Rohingya genocide than any genuine concern for human rights.”

Myanmar’s army is known as the Tatmadaw.

The army has also been accused of abusing locals while fighting pro-democracy militia members in the countryside.

Facebook declared in April that it would “adopt a particular policy for Myanmar” to “remove praise, support, and advocacy of violence by Myanmar security forces and protestors from our platform.”

Burma Campaign UK, which had lobbied Facebook to do more to limit the military’s access to its platforms, applauded the action. This is a condensed version of the information.