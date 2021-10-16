Flyer Shares Luggage Fee Avoidance Tip, but Not Everyone Is Convinced.

According to a flyer, her travel trick allows you to return with all of your additional goods without having to pay luggage costs.

Some tourists may recall the inconvenience of having to go through baggage check-in wearing layers upon layers of clothing in order to avoid getting charged for excess suitcase weight. If you’re attempting to keep your suitcase under a certain weight limit or simply don’t want to bring more than hand luggage, one TikTok user has revealed a simple tip that she claims fully eliminates it.

Kristen Black released a video from a recent journey return from Paris Fashion Week in which she made a neck cushion out of her extra clothing that didn’t fit in her hand luggage. “Saving space, saving money,” she said, tagging Ryan Air in the process.

“How to pack for your RyanAir journey,” she demonstrated by laying her jumper out of the airport blizzard.

Black stuffed more garments into the sweater before tying it over her neck with her arms.

“Use your hat for trinkets you got on your vacation,” she said as she donned her hat with an item underneath it.

The video has received a wide range of reactions, from those eager to try it out to those skeptical of its usefulness, with over 4 million views.

@ryanair #travelhacks @kristenashleyblacksave space conserve money versace mens spring summer 2020 – It appears, however, that the ruse has caught the notice of RyanAir, as the official TikTok said, “Bestie, I’m afraid.” “I can’t say I haven’t been there and done that,” one TikTok user explained.

“Imagine sitting next to her on the plane, not so considerate of the other passengers,” one TikTok user suggested.

“This is essentially a tutorial on how to get stopped at an airport,” one user said, implying that the item placement would certainly set off security alarms.

It’s not the first time a plane hack has gone viral. In June, a Delta Air Lines employee claimed that planes have a secret compartment in the lavatories. Joselin Lora demonstrated the cupboard behind the mirror in an airline restroom, which was stocked with “amenities of your requirements like pads” in the video. The worker continued. This is a condensed version of the information.