Floods are expected as a bomb cyclone slams into the drought-stricken US West.

Drought-stricken California was slammed by a “bomb cyclone,” which caused floods and landslides as forest fire-scarred landscapes couldn’t absorb record-breaking rains.

Strong winds battered the northern region of the state, toppling powerlines and trees, and killing at least two people.

On Sunday, the typhoon rushed in from the Pacific Ocean, wreaking havoc on San Francisco and Oakland, as well as Oregon and Washington to the north.

It also hit British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, knocking off electricity to thousands.

Near Seattle, two persons were murdered when a tree fell on their vehicle.

Sacramento, which had received no rain in the six months leading up to September, was drenched with 14 cm (five and a half inches), breaking a record set in 1880.

The rains flooded towns, leaving some streets waist-deep in water, as evidenced by images.

Rescue teams scrambled to clear trees blown down by the gusts in Ross, a small town in the state’s northern region.

Crews were attempting to redirect water into drains in adjacent San Rafael, where streets were fully inundated, with water reaching past the height of vehicle tires. Further south in Marin City, crews were working to channel water into drains.

Because to the severe gusts, roughly 400,000 people have been without power since the storms began Sunday night, according to utility PG&E.

According to meteorologists, the dry environment of the US west finds it difficult to absorb large rainfall, and the water simply flows away destructively.

The massive forest fires that have ravaged the region, burning thousands of square kilometers, have aggravated the problem (miles).

Because there is little vegetation left to soak up the rainfall, the “burn scars” created by these fires are particularly prone to flash flooding.

A years-long drought in the western United States has exposed vast swaths of the land to fires that are increasingly burning hotter and longer.

According to scientists, the drought has been exacerbated by global warming induced by the use of fossil fuels.

It also boosts all types of extreme weather events.

As the storm intensifies, air pressure drops quickly, forming a “bomb cyclone.”

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Jon Porter, the phenomenon pulled moisture from the Pacific and generated a “atmospheric river,” a vapor cloud capable of unleashing torrential precipitation.

On Monday, the violent storm moved through the state again, bringing heavy rain to various cities.

On Monday, the violent storm moved through the state again, bringing heavy rain to various cities.

For some, the storm has been good news, since substantial snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountain range has allowed ski resorts to reopen.