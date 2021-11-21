Flooding in Western Canada has claimed the lives of four people.

According to local authorities in western Canada, the death toll from historic flooding has grown to four, with a fifth person still missing.

Last Sunday and Monday, torrential rains pounded southern British Columbia, triggering widespread flooding and landslides that damaged or destroyed highways and bridges.

A woman’s body was discovered along a wide portion of highway that had been wiped away by a mudslide on Monday.

The highway, which connects Vancouver to the province’s far north, was reopened on Saturday for “necessary transport only,” according to authorities.

The bodies of three men reported missing earlier this week have been discovered at Duffey Lake, northeast of Vancouver, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“We have been searching for one additional male, but our efforts have been hampered by weather and site conditions,” said RCMP Sergeant Janelle Shoihet in a statement.

As the area battles with storm-related supply issues, authorities have resorted to ration fuel.

Individuals are being restricted to purchasing no more than 30 liters (eight gallons) of gasoline at the pump, a move that, according to Mike Farnworth, the province’s minister of public security, could last up to ten days.

Flood damage forced the temporary closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which transports oil from Alberta’s massive petroleum industry to the west coast.

Farms have struggled to get the resources they require. On Saturday, four tons of feed were supplied by helicopter to a pig farm near Abbotsford, where the army was sent to deal with severe floods.

The region, which was battered earlier this year by a record heat wave and then disastrous wildfires, is forecast to have more heavy rain in the next week.