Flooding engulfs the tunnel, trapping a group of construction workers within.

After harsh weather ripped across the building site in southern China, a flood trapped 14 construction workers inside a highway tunnel.

Officials set up an on-site rescue center on Thursday while they pumped out water to reach the workers, who had been stranded since the flood began at 3 a.m. According to the Associated Press, the event will take place on Thursday.

The event occurred at the Shijingshan tunnel on the Xingye expressway in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, according to local sources. The expressway connects the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and travels through the city of Zhuhai.

The operation is “proceeding in an intense and orderly manner,” according to the city’s emergency management department.

According to Yan Dawu, the construction company’s deputy general manager, workers were about 0.7 miles from the tunnel’s entrance when a loud bang was heard and material began falling from the tunnel’s roof.

An evacuation was quickly ordered, but water from the storm flooded the tunnel, trapping 14 members of Yan’s crew, according to a news briefing. Because of the quick flow of water flooding the tunnel, the rescue team has been unable to approach close to the aperture.

He went on to say, “We feel profoundly guilty and sincerely blame ourselves.”

Because the tunnel sits beneath a reservoir, the rescue mission has been exceptionally difficult. Despite the fact that rescue crews were able to cover the hole where the water was flooding in, they are still working to drain and pump the water out of the tunnel and reservoir.

Eight emergency rescue teams from neighbouring Guangdong cities have been summoned by the city’s emergency management agency. More than 1,000 rescuers, 22 fire trucks, and five water-pumping vehicles had been dispatched as of Thursday morning.

According to a notice from the Zhuhai emergency management department, the tragedy occurred just months after two construction workers perished in the same tunnel when a protective wall collapsed and they were injured by falling debris.

When the Communist Party began opening up China’s economy approximately 40 years ago, Zhuhai, a coastal city near Macao, was one of the country’s first special economic zones.

Heavy rains have been falling in southeast China for the past week, displacing thousands of people. This is a condensed version of the information.