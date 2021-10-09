Flights to Volcano Island have resumed after the airport was closed due to ash.

Airlines and the airport administration said flights to and from La Palma, Spain’s Canary Islands, began Saturday after the airport reopened after a 48-hour closure due to volcanic ash.

For the second time since the volcano erupted on September 19, dense ash clouds from the volcano shut down the airport on Thursday morning. La Palma is a Spanish island off the northwest coast of Morocco.

“La Palma airport is back in service,” Spain’s AENA airport administration tweeted, while local Canaries carrier Binter confirmed that flights had resumed some hours later.

According to an airline statement, “Binter has resumed its flight schedule with the island of La Palma following an improvement in weather conditions and the ash cloud.”

The airport was forced to close due to thick ash on September 25, and although it reopened 24 hours later, flights did not restart for another three days.

It’s been over three weeks since La Cumbre Vieja erupted, forcing 6,000 people to flee their homes while the lava destroyed 1,200 acres of land.

Part of the volcano’s cone fell earlier on Saturday, causing additional rivers of lava to flow down the slopes and into an industrial zone.

“It appears that half of the cone has collapsed… allowing two distinct lava flows to emerge,” said volcanologist Stavros Meletlidis of the National Geographic Institute of Spain to RNE radio.

One had formed a new course, while the other was continuing the path of a prior flow “but with a bigger volume of lava, looking like it will overspill the old flow at some point,” according to him.

The technical leader of the Pevolca volcanic emergency committee, Miguel?ngel Morcuende, expressed alarm about one of the flows nearing the Callej?n de la Gata industrial complex, which comprises warehouses and companies.

He told reporters that “there is a lot of lava there.”

Experts also warned that the lava delta, which now stretches 80 acres (32 hectares) into the sea, may collapse when it approached the island’s coastal shelf’s outer boundaries.

“Having reached the limit of the coastal shelf, if it continues to advance, its crust could collapse, causing the abrupt release of gases, magmatic explosions, and the formation of waves,” added Mar?a Jos? Blanco, the IGN’s Canary Islands director, during the same news conference.

The underwater continent encircling an island known as a costal or insular shelf stretches from the shore to a depth of roughly 100 fathoms (180 meters). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.