Flights to La Palma have resumed as volcanic lava reaches the sea.

On Wednesday, a commercial flight arrived in La Palma, Canary Islands, for the first time since an erupting volcano forced the airport’s closure over the weekend, the plane arriving hours after rivers of molten lava reached the sea.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as a result of the catastrophic eruption, which began ten days ago and has destroyed hundreds of homes, businesses, and vast swaths of banana plantations.

Fears that the lava’s entry into the water would result in hazardous gas clouds harming the local populace were allayed early Wednesday when a strong wind drove the vapours out to sea.

Despite the fact that the volcano is still erupting, La Palma’s airport reopened on Wednesday, with the first aircraft from Tenerife arriving at 1230 GMT.

“Flights to #LaPalma have resumed,” local airline Binter announced on Twitter, citing “improved security conditions” on the small island of 708 square kilometers (273 square miles).

Due to the accumulation of ash, the airport was closed on Saturday. Despite the fact that it reopened 24 hours later, all flights were still canceled.

As the crow flies, La Cumbre Vieja is around 15 kilometers (nine miles) west of the airport, despite the fact that the lava has only spilled down the volcano’s western flank.

Late Tuesday, a massive flow of white-hot lava flowed into the sea, blasting plumes of acid fumes into the air that might irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory tracts, perhaps causing breathing issues, according to experts.

However, as Ruben Fernandez of the Pevolca volcanic emergency committee informed Spain’s public radio, favourable weather conditions had lowered the risk.

“We have a strong wind in the area that is driving the cloud of gases towards the sea,” he added, adding that the risk to the local population is “much lower” than projected.

The September 19 eruption forced 6,000 people to escape La Cumbre Vieja, which spans a southern slope on La Palma island, which is home to 85,000 people.

Dramatic television images of rivers of molten lava streaming from a cliff into the lake, churning up large clouds of vapour and gas, were broadcast when it arrived.

To avoid danger from the gases, 300 inhabitants in the adjoining town of Tazacorte have been confined to their homes since early Monday.

The officials have established a 3.5-kilometer (two-mile) exclusion zone around the site, which stretches two nautical miles out.