‘Flashing Green Light for Creeps’: Women-Only Parking Lot Spaces Divide Opinion Online.

A TikTok video depicting female-only parking places has prompted a discussion regarding women’s safety.

On Wednesday, user @natashagallier posted a video of a parking lot in Perth, Western Australia. Pink placards read “Kindly reserve this bay for female vehicles,” and walls and columns were painted pink to demarcate the areas in her clip.

“I’m not sure whether we should be thrilled or terrified that there’s a female-only parking lot with security,” she said. More than 450,000 people have watched her video.

Local governments in Perth introduced the spaces in 2016. There are 28 “female friendly” bays near the entrance and exits of the multi-story parking lot in the city center. Upgraded lighting, more CCTV surveillance, and support intercoms are also available in the regions.

Men are not penalised for parking in the bays, but they are encouraged to do so.

When the areas were first introduced, people had mixed feelings about them. Barbara Baikie, the president of the National Council of Women Australia, told news.com.au in April 2016: “I see why this is important to keep women safe, but I believe it is only a band-aid solution.

@natashagallier

original sound of C cure raty – Ian Asher

“Educating young males to respect women rather than attack them would be a far better answer.”

Concerns about women’s safety continue to be expressed around the world five years later. Women in university cities across the United Kingdom boycotted nightclubs and bars on Wednesday, the same day that Natasha Gallier posted her video, due to an uptick in drink-spiking instances.

Many TikTok commentators were encouraged by the Perth video to discuss female-friendly bays and other steps aimed at improving women’s safety.

One user said, “I feel like this gives the creeps exactly where to lurk.”

Another said, “I’d feel safer in the normal one so they don’t know where I am.”

“I appreciate the safe area idea,” one user said, “but isn’t it also a flashing green light for creeps?”

Others were more enthusiastic about the notion, with one commenting, “Now, gas stations, grocery stores, gyms, schools, and airports, plz.”

Female-only bays, according to another TikToker, are widespread in various nations and appear to be more tolerated.”

I lived in Thailand for a while and. This is a condensed version of the information.