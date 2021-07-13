Five Things To Know About Cuba

Cuba, which was the site of massive anti-government rallies on Sunday, is one of the world’s last communist countries, and is still subject to a Cold War-era US embargo.

The following are some important facts regarding the island.

On January 1, 1959, dictator Fulgencio Batista was deposed in a revolution headed by Fidel Castro, who founded a socialist republic. Batista had been in power since a 1952 coup.

Washington, which was anti-communist at the time, broke diplomatic ties with Moscow in 1961. In the US-backed Bay of Pigs assault, Castro’s army defeated 1,400 insurgents months later.

The discovery of Soviet missiles in Cuba by the US in 1962 triggered the Cold War’s most serious crisis, fearing nuclear war.

The United States enforced a harsh economic and financial embargo on the island the same year.

When the Soviet Union fell apart in 1991, Cuba was thrown into economic chaos, but it was able to pull through by legalizing the use of the US dollar and allowing tourism in.

Castro, who was unwell at the time, briefly delegated control to his brother Raul, the defense director, in 2006.

Two years later, Raul was named president, and in 2011, Fidel gave him the reins of the all-powerful Communist Party.

Fidel Castro died in 2016 at the age of 90.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, who became president in 2018 and then first secretary of the Communist Party in April 2021, ushered in a new generation of Cuban leadership.

Thousands of Cubans came to the streets on Sunday, fed up with a crisis that has exacerbated food, gasoline, and medical shortages, in an unprecedented mobilization for the communist island’s capital Havana, as well as dozens of towns and villages.

Cuba is the largest island in the Antilles and was founded as a Spanish colony in 1492 by explorer Christopher Columbus. Slaves from Africa were employed for labor until 1886.

During its 1895-1898 war of independence, the US sponsored the Cuban uprising against Spain and dispatched troops to the island to assist in the fight.

Following Spain’s defeat, Cuba was effectively handed over to the United States, which established a provisional military government.

Cuba gained independence in 1902, but Washington maintained influence by inserting the “Platt Amendment” into the island’s constitution, allowing it to intervene in its affairs.

Three decades later, the majority of the law was repealed.

Thousands of doctors contracted out to countries in Africa and Latin America under government-to-government contracts were a major source of hard currency income before to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The second source of earnings in Cuba is money sent by relatives living overseas.

In addition, the island, which has a population of 11.2 million people,