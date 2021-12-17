Five students die as the school’s jumping castle is blown away by the wind.

Five people have died as a result of the jumping castle tragedy at a primary school in Tasmania, Australia, which saw the inflatable and numerous youngsters propelled into the air.

According to Australian broadcaster ABC, all of the deaths were Year 5 and Year 6 kids who were celebrating Hillcrest Primary School’s “Big Day In” end-of-year event on Thursday morning.

According to 7News.com.au, two of the deceased youngsters have been identified as Zane Gardam and Addison Stewart.

At around 10 a.m. on the day of the event, a gust of wind took up the jumping castle as well as numerous “zorb balls,” which are translucent inflatable balls that people stand within, and tossed them into the air.

The castle ascended to a height of roughly 10 meters (39 feet), causing the children to fall.

Some landed on the sports field at Devonport High School, while others landed on the rough hillside at the perimeter.

By Thursday afternoon, authorities had confirmed two deaths, but the number had risen to five. Four more children were still in the hospital, three of whom were critically ill.

While authorities said the incident was caused by a “gust” and “wind event,” the nearest weather bureau monitoring point at Devonport Airport recorded nothing unusual.

The strongest gust measured at the time of the occurrence was roughly 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) per hour, according to Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Anna Forrest, “which is not abnormal for the area and would not be considered exceptionally strong.”

“It’s a gentle breeze… It’s not too strong. It has to reach 46 kilometers per hour before anyone in the bureau can term it strong [wind]“Forrest clarified.

The type of anchor utilized to secure the leaping castle to the ground has yet to be determined.

The coroner has paid a visit to the crime scene. The investigation and gathering of evidence is still ongoing. Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said the probe will take “quite some time.”

According to Hine, any information acquired would serve as the foundation for a future investigation into the fatalities.

Following the tragedy, a GoFundMe effort was started to help Stewart’s family. She was described as a “kind, compassionate [and]elderly soul” on the page. “A beautiful, compassionate [and]sensitive spirit,” according to another fundraiser for Gardam’s family. Stewart’s GoFundMe has raised more than AU$42,000 ($30,150), while Gardam’s GoFundMe is about halfway to its AU$100,000 ($71,780) goal, with a little more than AU$44,500 ($31,940) in donations.