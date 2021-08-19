Five Promises Made By The Taliban In Afghanistan

The Taliban has tried to persuade scared Afghans – and a suspicious international community – that they will be “positively different” this time, but their reputation precedes them, and few people trust them.

Here are five promises made by the Taliban, along with their track record on the issues:

The Taliban are “dedicated” to women’s rights, which include the ability to work and study, according to Zabihullah Mujahid, the group’s spokesman.

But, whenever he mentioned women, he made it clear that their rights will be defined by Islamic law.

The Taliban’s ultra-conservative leadership has traditionally understood this.

The last time they were in power, from 1996 to 2001, they brutally suppressed women’s rights.

Girls were forbidden from attending school, and women were largely excluded from public life, only being permitted to leave the house when fully clothed in a burqa and accompanied by a male relative.

Women who broke these restrictions were subjected to severe punishments, including being stoned to death for adultery.

Women faced similar restrictions in Taliban-controlled regions even after they were deposed by US-led forces in 2001. The militants have threatened and attacked women activists, journalists, MPs and even educators for two decades.

The Taliban have stated that they have forgiven all those who have fought against them, including government officials, police officers, and military personnel.

However, many people are skeptical because of the Taliban’s track record with amnesty announcements, and tens of thousands of Afghans have attempted to flee the country in fear of retaliation since the Taliban’s victory.

Taliban fighters murdered political opponents as well as civilians and religious minorities during their first dictatorship.

The Taliban has been accused of murdering surrendering personnel and civilians in recent months. There have been reports of suspected war crimes, according to the UN’s human rights chief.

The Taliban have made a hasty effort to convince foreign countries and organizations that their embassies, offices, and people are safe; one Russian ambassador stated that the situation is already better than it was under the previous administration.

When it comes to protecting foreign personnel and missions, the Taliban, on the other hand, has a poor track record.

They carried former president Najibullah out of a United Nations facility where he had been allowed refuge in 1996, killed him, and hung his body from a pole.

They invaded the Iranian consulate two years later, when they took the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing nine diplomats and a journalist.

It was a key component of the US-Taliban troop pullout agreement agreed last year. Brief News from Washington Newsday.