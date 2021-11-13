Five people were killed in a crackdown on anti-coup protests in Sudan.

Sudanese security forces murdered at least five anti-coup protesters on Saturday, according to doctors, as the military tightened its control by convening a new ruling council.

The pro-democracy demonstrations come nearly three weeks after top commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan deposed the government, arrested civilian leaders, and imposed an emergency.

Five protesters were murdered in Saturday’s protests, according to the independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors, two in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman and three in east Khartoum.

Four people were killed by gunfire, while one died from “tear gas suffocation,” according to medics.

According to them, “a huge number of people” were also injured by live rounds.

According to them, security personnel attacked one hospital in Omdurman and detained numerous wounded people.

According to medics, the latest deaths raise the total number of individuals murdered in anti-coup rallies to 20 since the military takeover on October 25.

In battles with protestors, 39 police officers were “severely wounded,” according to state television.

Protesters were accused of storming police stations by the police, who claimed that the rallies “began as peaceful but swiftly went off course.”

They said they only used “minimal force” and denied using “live ammunition.”

Witnesses and AFP correspondents claimed they heard gunshots and saw tear gas being fired as security forces attempted to disperse the protesters.

Protesters chanted, “No, no to military control,” and “Civilian (government) is the people’s option.”

“The loss of life and injury of dozens of Sudanese civilians demonstrating today for freedom and democracy,” the US embassy in Khartoum said.

Witnesses reported tens of thousands demonstrated around the country, with protests taking place in provincial cities such as Port Sudan in the east and the Darfur region in the west.

“The military should not be involved in politics; instead, they should protect the constitution, which Burhan himself has defied,” protester Ahmed Abdelrahman remarked.

Burhan appointed himself leader of a new ruling Sovereign Council on Thursday, which excludes the country’s major civilian component, putting an end to any illusions the demonstrators had that the military would back down.

The move drew international outcry, as protesters chanted “Down with the entire council” on Saturday.

Protesters faced a substantial military, police, and paramilitary presence in Khartoum, where bridges linking the city to other cities were closed.

Security forces also shut down roads leading to army headquarters, which was the location of a major sit-in in 2019 that persuaded the generals to depose long-serving president Omar al-Bashir.

Hamza Baloul, the Minister of Information who was briefly detained during the military takeover, was present.