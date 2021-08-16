Five people were killed at Kabul Airport as a graphic video depicts Afghanistan’s chaos.

As the Taliban takes control of the Afghan capital, graphic and unsettling videos depict chaotic and deadly situations at Kabul airport.

Hundreds of Afghans climb onto planes in an apparent attempt to get out of the country, according to multiple videos posted on social media on Monday.

The sound of gunfire can be heard in several clips, but the source is unknown.

One witness told Reuters that he observed five people’s bodies being loaded into a car, while another claimed it was unclear whether the victims were killed by bullets or in a stampede.

DISCLAIMER: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC SCENES.

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/ClOcylG2ip

August 16, 2021 — Khalifa (@Khalifaevaz)

At Kabul Airport, I felt completely helpless. It’s a horrible situation! #KabulHasFallen pic.twitter.com/brA3WRdPp8 #KabulHasFallen #KabulHasFallen #KabulHasFallen #Kabul

August 16, 2021 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan)

#kabulairport… #KabulHasFallen #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5As7RLmkOG Räumung des Rollfeldes

August 16, 2021 — Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri)

NBC foreign journalist Richard Engel tweeted, “Lots of bursts of gunfire near Kabul airport this am.” “There are numerous checkpoints in the region set up by the Taliban. There are reports that they are shooting down planes. Taliban has taken a combative stance. Chaos.”

“Several people were killed at Kabul airport,” Khalifa Evaz tweeted about 10:30 a.m. local time, accompanied with a video that appeared to show three motionless bodies on the ground. The video has been seen over 200,000 times since its release.

Hundreds of people scramble over each other in an attempt to scale the air bridge, according to another video supplied by journalist Sultan Faizy.

Journalist Ahmer Khan tweeted, “Desperate situation unfolding at Kabul airport this morning.” “Thousands of Afghans have gathered at Kabul International Airport. They’re chasing down moving planes,” he later stated.

At least 5 individuals have been killed inside Kabul Airport, according to witnesses: Reuters. https://t.co/oUHLCG5elP

August 16, 2021 — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan)

According to Reuters, a US official confirmed that US troops fired bullets into the air to disperse the crowd.

“I’m terrified right now. One witness said, “They’re firing a lot of rounds into the air.” This is a condensed version of the information.