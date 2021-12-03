Five people have been arrested in Finland in connection with a far-right terror plot.

Five far-right extremists have been remanded in custody in Finland, police said on Friday. They are suspected of organizing a terrorist bomb and gun attack.

The five males, all from Kankaanpaa in the southwest, were arrested on Tuesday morning after being under surveillance for two years, police said at a press conference.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Toni Sjoblom claimed that evidence seized in the men’s possession “reinforces the notion that they have become radicalized and offers reason to suspect them of terrorist offenses.”

When the men were detained on firearms charges in December 2019, “a substantial quantity of guns, ammo, and explosives” were discovered during a home search, according to Sjoblom.

The males appear to be driven by “accelerationism,” a white supremacist philosophy related to mass shootings in the United States, in which followers seek to create division and inter-racial conflicts in society, according to authorities.

The planned target of the attack was not revealed, but police claimed the arrests marked Finland’s first example of suspected far-right terrorism.

According to police, there was no danger to the public.

Residents of Kankaanpaa informed the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat that one of the suspects was a “skinhead” and two others were “known as neo-Nazis.”

The EU’s law enforcement agency, Europol, was also involved in the inquiry, although the organization did not appear to be affiliated with any extremist groups, according to police.

“A small organization like this that idealizes terrorist violence operates in secret and has no touch with organized, openly active extreme-right organisations,” Pietila explained.

The police revealed photos of one of the suspects wearing a balaclava and holding a revolver and a machete, as well as weaponry taken from the group, including a semi-automatic rifle, homemade explosive devices, and dynamite bundles.

Finland’s security services Supo indicated in March that the terrorist threat level would remain at “elevated,” the second-lowest level on a four-point scale.

They did warn, though, that the threat of far-right extremism was “worse” than the previous year.

Supo expert researcher Eero Pietila remarked, “This case has been a fundamental motivator of that threat evaluation.”

Arrests for terrorism are uncommon in Finland.

In 2018, a rejected Moroccan asylum seeker named Abderrahman Bouanane attacked ten people in the southwest town of Turku, killing two of them.

The pre-trial investigation of the five suspects will take several months, according to police, with prosecutors providing the timeline.