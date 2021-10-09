Five months after the last Ebola outbreak, the Democratic Republic of Congo records an Ebola case.

The government said on Friday that one Ebola case has been confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, five months after the country’s most recent Ebola epidemic was declared terminated.

The instance involves a three-year-old boy who was hospitalized and died on October 6, according to the health ministry, which added that the incident occurred in Beni, North Kivu province.

A sample of the child’s blood was sent to Goma, the province capital, where it was discovered to be positive.

According to the ministry, teams on the ground are tracing and monitoring roughly 100 contacts, as well as decontaminating health facilities.

“We are convinced that the response teams… will manage to control this epidemic as quickly as possible, thanks to the knowledge gained in the treatment of the Ebola virus disease during previous outbreaks,” the statement stated.

Early in May, the DRC declared the end of its 12th Ebola outbreak, which had resulted in 12 cases, six deaths, and hundreds of vaccinations.

The illness had resurfaced in February in a region of North Kivu that had seen the greatest Ebola outbreak in DRC history, with 3,470 infections and 2,287 deaths between August 2018 and June 2020.

Ebola is a hemorrhagic illness caused by a virus that was originally discovered in 1976 in Central Africa. The disease was called after the Zaire River in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Human transmission occurs by bodily fluids, with fever, vomiting, bleeding, and diarrhoea being the most common symptoms.