Five months after receiving the second dose, a fully vaccinated man dies of COVID-19.

On Sunday, a 71-year-old man died after contracting COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated with the Covishield AstraZeneca vaccine. The individual had had his second immunization dose around five months prior.

According to The Times Of India, the victim, who is from the Indian city of Gurugram, tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3 and was admitted to the hospital the next day. The virus is supposed to have been passed down through his family.

The patient was admitted with a high fever, cough, and breathing difficulties. He also had hypertension and coronary artery disease as comorbidities.

Intravenous fluids, oxygen, remdesivir, and other steroids were given to him. The old guy was intubated and placed on a mechanical ventilator later, but his health worsened. He went into cardiac arrest shortly after. Efforts to resuscitate him were in futile.

“On June 21, he received his second dose of Covishield. On November 3, two of his family members had also tested positive alongside him. The others were able to heal at home, but the 71-year-old guy was taken to the hospital because to his advanced age and comorbidities “According to The Times Of India, a prominent doctor.

The patient’s death is the first in the city of Gurugram in the last two months to be connected to the virus. According to sources, the most recent Covid-related mortality occurred on August 24.

The city, which has so far recorded 924 deaths, is currently seeing a modest uptick in COVID-19 cases. Doctors and experts blame the laxity of COVID-19 regulations and congestion during the festival season, according to Hindustan Times. The health agency reports that over 110 cases have been detected in the area in the last two weeks.

India has recorded many fatalities of completely vaccinated patients after administering more than one million COVID-19 vaccines. From March to June, five completely vaccinated people died of COVID-19, according to data given by the Indian government in September.

During the same time period, four more patients were scheduled to be admitted to the hospital due to Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI). According to the Ministry of Health, statistics from the time period showed that one dosage of the vaccine is 96.6 percent effective in reducing COVID-19 deaths, while two doses are 97.5 percent effective.