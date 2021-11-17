Five militants have been killed in Indian Kashmir, according to police.

Five suspected insurgents were killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Wednesday, according to police, while family of two men killed in a previous military operation asked their bodies be returned.

At least 140 terrorists have died this year in clashes between rebels and Indian government forces in the disputed Himalayan province, which is partitioned with Pakistan.

According to authorities, the five were slain during two separate search operations by government personnel in Kulgam district.

The event occurred on the same day as a sit-in protest conducted by families and neighbors of two men slain earlier this week in Srinagar, the territory’s major administrative centre, during a search of a commercial building.

The guys were murdered in “crossfire” during a shoot-out on Monday, police claimed, along with two suspected rebels.

Their relatives, on the other hand, claim that security personnel murdered them in “cold blood” after taking them to a business center to assist in the search for militants.

“It happened to us today, and it may happen to anyone tomorrow,” said Abdul Majeed Bhat, whose brother Mohammad owned the building and was murdered in the tragedy.

“Until my brother’s body is delivered to us, we will not rest,” Bhat told AFP. “I implore every Kashmiri to join me in protesting for the same.” Last year, security forces in Kashmir began denying relatives access to the remains of slain terrorists.

Officials claim that the practice prevents the “glorification” of anti-India insurgents, whose funerals are regularly attended by tens of thousands.

Following their deaths, the two were swiftly buried in a secluded graveyard by police in the middle of the night, without their relatives present.

Despite the extreme winter weather in Srinagar, the demonstration continued after dark with a candlelight vigil.

Friends and family members of the two individuals denied that they had any ties to militants.

Humaira Mudasir was among the crowd, clutching her one-year-old daughter in her lap, her husband Mudasir Ahmed Gul was slain Monday.

“Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Please provide evidence of his involvement (with rebels). He was assassinated while unarmed “She informed the press.

Gul had rented an office in the building and was operating a real estate company from there.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said they called the couple to “accompany” their investigation of the building, alleging they perished in a firefight with “terrorists.”

They further accused both men of being linked to terrorist organizations and stated that one of the militants murdered was a Pakistani citizen, without providing any evidence. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.