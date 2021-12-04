Five Great Ashes Series: Bodyline To Invincibles And Botham

On Wednesday, England and Australia will begin the latest round of the Ashes in Brisbane, with the visitors hoping to reclaim the urn.

Five of the most memorable series between cricket’s oldest rivals, dating back to 1882, are examined by AFP Sport:

Despite the series being drawn for the first time since 1972, Australia kept the urn as holders, with Steve Smith generating headlines on his return from a ball-tampering ban by excelling in front of jeering English audiences.

He batted at a different level than everyone else, hitting 774 runs at an average of more than 110 in just seven innings, including back-to-back hundreds in the first Test at Edgbaston.

He might have gotten close to Donald Bradman’s all-time record of 974 runs in a Test series, set in 1930, if he hadn’t missed three innings after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

But England’s incredible Ben Stokes-inspired one-wicket victory in the third Test at Headingley was the series’ high point.

With only one wicket remaining and 73 runs needed to win, Stokes shielded tailender Jack Leach to guide his team to their most successful run chase in Tests, an unbroken 135.

The 2005 Ashes series was one of the best in cricket history, with England winning for the first time in nearly 19 years over their fiercest opponents.

When Australia won the first Test at Lord’s by 239 runs, it appeared to be business as usual for England’s long-suffering fans.

When Australia’s fast bowler Glenn McGrath was ruled out of the second Test at Edgbaston on the morning of the match after walking on a ball during practice, England grabbed command.

England’s Andrew Flintoff shone with both bat and ball, and when Australia was 175-8 and needing 282 runs to win, a home triumph appeared to be a foregone conclusion.

However, Australia got closer before last man Michael Kasprowicz was caught behind by Steve Harmison, giving England a two-run triumph.

The third Test was a tie, while England won the fourth Test at Trent Bridge despite a sensational four-wicket burst from leg-spin legend Shane Warne.

England, who are now 2-1 up and need to win the fifth Test to reclaim the Ashes, were on the verge of losing on the final day at the Oval until Kevin Pietersen’s 158 and Ashley Giles’ magnificent fifty saved a draw.

Ian Botham has done more than anyone else to help England win the Ashes.