Fishermen mistakenly catch a crocodile after hooking a big fish.

Two fisherman in Bareilly, India, felt an abnormally large tug in their net on Wednesday, and were naturally ecstatic at the prospect of catching a large fish. When they discovered a crocodile hooked in their net, their excitement swiftly changed to horror.

According to the Times of India, the incident occurred in the Ramganga river. According to the site, one fisherman tried to pull the catch from the water as soon as he felt the tug, but it was too heavy for him alone, so he enlisted the assistance of a fellow fisherman. When the two men finally got the net out of the water, they discovered a coiled adult mugger crocodile inside.

According to multiple sources, the two fisherman began dragging the crocodile by its tail as it sought to return to the water after freeing itself from the net. However, they were unable to capture the creature, and it eventually escaped.

According to News 18, Bareilly’s divisional forest officer, Bharat Lal, described the episode as “extremely unsafe and ridiculous.” He also called the fishermen’s treatment of the animal a “act of cruelty,” threatening to take “necessary action” against them.

A witness told the Times of India that while crocodile sightings are regular in the area, trapping one is uncommon. He was taken aback by the fact that the two anglers interacted with an animal that most people want to avoid.

“A crocodile got stuck in our net for the first time, and most of us didn’t know what to do because we didn’t want to risk getting too close to it,” he said. “Two men, surprisingly, grasped its tail and sought to draw it out of the river.”

Mugger crocodiles were previously common throughout India, according to the BBC in 2019. Unfortunately, their number dramatically plummeted in the 1950s and 1960s as a result of hunters targeting them for their skin, meat, and eggs. The mugger population has risen as a result of conservation measures.

The IUCN Red List now classifies mugger crocodiles as “vulnerable,” with an estimated Indian population of 3,021 to 4,287 and a total population of 5,700 to 8,700.

