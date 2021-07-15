Fishermen Join the Fight to Save the Endangered Pakistan Dolphin

Freshwater dolphins are thriving in a section of Pakistan’s main river, thanks to fishermen who came together to protect a rare species that had been on the verge of extinction.

Indus River dolphins, which are distinguished by their saw-like beaks, previously swam from the Himalayas to the Arabian Sea, but today largely congregate along a 180-kilometer (110-mile) stretch of the waterway in southern Sindh province.

A dolphin cutting through muddy water to struggle for air is a common sight along the huge river, but most locals in the area had no idea their neighbors were on the verge of extinction.

“We had to explain that it was a rare species found only in the Indus and nowhere else,” Abdul Jabbar, who quit fishing to join the dolphin rescue squad, told AFP on the banks of the Dadu Canal, which he patrols by motorcycle.

The dolphin population had plummeted to roughly 1,200 at the turn of the century due to decades of unchecked fishing and habitat destruction caused by pollution and man-made dams.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has designated them as an endangered species, claiming that their populations have decreased by more than half since the 1940s.

Pakistani wildlife officials initiated a tedious door-to-door information campaign with the local fishing community on the riverbanks and arterial canals in an attempt to turn around the creatures’ fate.

They recommended dolphin-friendly nets and warned against dangerous and illegal poison-fishing, which involves using chemicals to kill small fish for sale as chicken feed.

The World Wide Fund for Nature also provided a loan of one million rupees ($6,300) to encourage fishermen to start new businesses.

They built a dolphin monitoring network of 100 volunteers and a few paid personnel, as well as a 24-hour phone helpline for people to call if they observe a dolphin in need, with the cooperation of the provincial wildlife department.

Jabbar’s dedication has reached new heights.

When a dolphin became imprisoned in one of the river’s canals, he missed the birth of his offspring.

“I needed to be with my wife while the physicians prepared for the caesarean. But when the call came, I hurried to save the dolphin that night,” he told AFP.

The most recent study, conducted in 2017, revealed that the population had rebounded to around 1,800 individuals, and wildlife experts believe the population has grown even more since then.

According to tradition, the first Indus River dolphin was originally a woman who was turned by a holy man's curse.