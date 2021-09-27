Fishermen from Jersey have been caught in a post-Brexit snare.

Jersey fishermen are concerned about recurrent delays in post-Brexit fishing rights arrangements, as the next deadline for EU access to waters around the British Crown dependency approaches.

Jersey, with a population of over 100,000 people, is the largest of the Channel Islands and can be seen from the French shore on a clear day.

The self-governing territory, like Guernsey to its northwest, is not part of the United Kingdom, and its residents did not vote in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

However, both countries rely on the United Kingdom for defense and foreign relations, dragging them into the country’s arduous exit from the European Union, which began in January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that, among other things, London will “regain control” of fisheries policy, yet nine months later, Jersey’s fishermen are still waiting for the promised decreased EU access to their seas, as promised in the Brexit deal.

Tim Corson, a small-boat lobster fisherman who sells his catch in France, is dissatisfied with the fluctuating deadlines for his European competitors to obtain fishing licenses off the coast of Jersey.

The red-bearded 28-year-old told AFP, “It’s just getting postponed, delayed, delayed.” “They’re extending it yet again, but what happens when it expires?”

France has requested that the UK provide 169 fishing licenses to its vessels, but they must show that they fished in Channel Island waters before to Brexit, which many are unable to do.

The initial application deadline passed on June 30, sparking a storm of objections from French fishermen that threatened to erupt into a full-fledged naval incident.

As French trawlers approached Saint Helier, London dispatched two naval patrol boats to keep an eye on the situation, leading Paris to retaliate.

A three-month extension was arranged in an effort to defuse tensions, and it is slated to expire on Thursday.

Last Friday, the government of Jersey announced that some French vessels had presented sufficient evidence that they had previously fished off the island.

Others required additional information and will only be issued a temporary visa until January 31 of the following year.

A third group will be denied fishing licenses and will be forced to stop fishing in UK seas.

How many French boats are in which category will be unveiled in the coming days, prompting fresh fears on Jersey it could spark renewed protests.

“We are running out of patience, the fishermen too, legitimately,” France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune said last week.

"We are running out of patience, the fishermen too, legitimately," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune said last week.