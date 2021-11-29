Fiji’s Prime Minister says 50 peacekeepers are on their way to the Solomon Islands, which are in the midst of a crisis.

Following anti-government violence that torched areas of Honiara, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said that Fiji will send 50 troops to an Australian-led peacekeeping team in the Solomon Islands.

The Fijian contingent will bring the total number of peacekeepers to over 200 troops and police officers, the majority of whom will be Australians, with at least 34 Papua New Guineans contributing.

“Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our Pacific sisters and brothers in the Solomon Islands,” the Fijian leader wrote, “50 Fijian troops will deploy to Honiara tomorrow as part of a reinforced platoon embedded with Australian force components to help maintain peace and security.”

Last week, the Solomon Islands crisis exploded in Honiara, with three days of violent riots blamed in part on poverty, hunger, and dissatisfaction with government policies on the Pacific island nation of 800,000.

Mobs attempted to torch the prime minister’s private residence and parliament during the riots, which claimed at least three lives, before being dispersed by police using tear gas and warning shots.

The Fijian deployment comes as residents of Honiara continue to clean up the damaged city, which has seen much of Chinatown turned to smoldering debris.