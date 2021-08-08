Fighting rages in the heart of Kunduz, Afghanistan’s largest city.

Officials and civilians reported Afghan military and the Taliban were fighting ferociously in the center of Kunduz on Sunday, after the insurgents conquered two other provincial capitals in the previous 48 hours.

The surrender of the northern metropolis would be a severe setback for the central government, which has mostly abandoned rural combat in favor of defending metropolitan areas from Taliban attacks.

“In several parts of the city, fierce street-to-street battle is ongoing,” Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, told AFP.

“A few security troops have moved closer to the airport.

Since Friday, the Taliban have gained control of two provincial capitals, but Kunduz would be the most significant since the rebels launched an onslaught in May as foreign forces began to depart.

The Taliban took Zaranj in Nimroz, their first provincial capital, on Friday, then Sheberghan in Jawzjan the next day.

“The Taliban have made it to the city’s main square. “They are being bombed by planes,” said Abdul Aziz, a Kunduz local who was reached by phone.

“Everything is in disarray.”

In the west, fighting was reported on the outskirts of Herat, and in the south, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar.

Government forces have been caught off guard by Taliban advances, but they received some relief late Saturday when US airplanes struck Taliban positions in Sheberghan, the Jawzjan province capital taken earlier in the day.

Major Nicole Ferrara, a Central Command spokesperson, told AFP in Washington that “US troops have launched several airstrikes in defense of our Afghan partners in recent days.”

Abdul Rashid Dostum, a prominent Afghan warlord, is said to have retreated to the airport with his militiamen and government forces.

Dostum has commanded one of the country’s largest militias and earned a terrible reputation fighting the Taliban in the 1990s, despite allegations that his soldiers slaughtered thousands of insurgent prisoners of war.

The government’s recent expectations that militia groups could help boost the country’s overstretched military would be dashed if his fighters retreated.

According to its deputy governor, Zaranj city in Nimroz fell “without a fight” on Friday, becoming the first provincial capital to be captured.

The government has made no statement on the province capitals’ fall, other than to vow that they will be retaken soon.

Although government forces have mainly failed to deliver on promises to recover dozens of districts and border checkpoints, this has been a common reaction to most Taliban successes in recent weeks.

