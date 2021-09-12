Fickou shines as a ‘defensively sound’ racing team defeats La Rochelle to take the top spot in the standings.

Gael Fickou, France’s center, complimented his team’s defense following their 23-10 home win over La Rochelle on Saturday, which sent them to the top of the French Top 14.

After the Parisians had held out for the first 40 minutes, with the away side controlling territory and possession, Fickou, 27, scored the game-winning try in the second half.

Fickou, who arrived in March after a contentious transfer from local rivals Stade Francais, was greeted with acclaim by his new home audience as Racing avenged their play-off setback from June.

“We won because of our mentality. Against a very excellent La Rochelle club, we were solid on defense. It’s never simple to confront them,” Fickou told Canal+.

“Compared to last season’s semi-final, when we weren’t quite there, we put up a physical challenge. We got to the next level tonight.”

With Australia lock Will Skelton suspended pending a disciplinary hearing for a shoulder charge, visiting director of rugby Ronan O’Gara was forced to make three changes from last Sunday’s opening weekend loss to champions Toulouse.

The hosts lead 7-3 at halftime at La Defense Arena after Virimi Vakatawa, Fickou’s club and Test midfield partner, crossed after a clever Kurtley Beale pass between the Australia full-legs. back’s

Kevin Gourdon scored a touchdown for La Rochelle to tie the game 10-10 going into the fourth quarter.

With 10 minutes remaining, Fickou broke free 40 meters out and was only stopped when Remi Bourdeau jumped on the centre as he was about to plant the ball for a touchdown.

Following the efforts of Fickou, who also led the team with 14 tackles, referee Tual Trainini issued a yellow card to Bourdeau and gave a penalty try to Racing.

Earlier in the day, Ben Lam, a former New Zealand sevens winger, scored his first try of the season as Bordeaux-Begles defeated Stade Francais 37-10 with a bonus point.

The fly-half for Les Bleus Matthieu Jalibert dazzled with 15 points and a superb off-load to set up Samoa centre UJ Seuteni, but he was issued a first-half yellow card for an intentional knock-on.

Castres defeated Clermont 34-30 in the 77th minute, with French back-rower Kevin Kornath scoring the winning try.

Castres players were recorded lifting and moving a car on their route to the stadium earlier in the day because it had blocked their team bus.

Castres veteran lock Loic Jacquet said, "It's a great finale to the game, the solidarity exactly portrays our team spirit."