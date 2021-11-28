Fiala, Petr New Czech Prime Minister By the President, who is afflicted by Covid.

Petr Fiala, a right-winger, was named Prime Minister of the Czech Republic in a bizarre ceremony on Sunday, with President Milos Zeman, who is wheelchair-bound due to Covid-19, addressing from behind a plastic barrier.

Fiala, a bearded, bespectacled former political scientist, will be tasked with dealing with one of the highest Covid infection rates in the world, including a case of the novel Omicron variety.

At the ceremony, Fiala said, “I am confident that we will soon have a strong and stable government.”

“We can then plan the selection of the cabinet,” Zeman said, adding that he hoped to wind up conversations with potential ministers by December 13.

Fiala formed the Together alliance, which won first in the general election last month, by combining his Civic Democratic Party with two smaller parties.

The coalition, which includes the moderate Christian Democrats and the centre-right TOP 09 parties, narrowly defeated outgoing populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s ANO movement.

Since then, the alliance has formed a coalition with two centrist parties, the Mayors and Independents and the Pirate Party, to gain a 108-vote majority in the 200-seat parliament.

The five parties have reached an agreement on the new government’s composition as well as a policy statement.

The 77-year-old president, who was transported to hospital by ambulance the day after the election to be treated for liver ailments, was not present for the post-election talks.

Fiala was anticipated to be named prime minister by Zeman, a left-winger with a soft spot for Russia and China, on Friday, a day after he was released from Prague’s military hospital.

However, after testing positive for Covid, he was taken back to the hospital the same day.

On Saturday, Zeman was released once more.

Zeman is also required by the Czech constitution to designate the government.

As the EU member with a population of 10.7 million people grapples with record daily Covid-19 infections, Fiala has urged Zeman should announce the government by mid-December.

The outgoing government responded by announcing more restrictions on Thursday, including the nighttime closing of restaurants, bars, and discos, as well as the cancellation of all Christmas markets.

However, some analysts believe that tougher steps are required.

Hospitals in the east are overburdened, and some are relocating patients to less congested hospitals elsewhere in the country.

In addition, the Czech Republic is dealing with significant increases in energy prices and rising inflation, all of which have placed many people into a state of worry just before Christmas.