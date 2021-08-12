Fewer Americans are filing for unemployment benefits.

According to federal data released Thursday, the number of Americans claiming for unemployment benefits continues to decline, with another dramatic drop last week.

While the early expiration of special federal pandemic benefits in several states was expected to have an influence on the data, the Labor Department reported that applications for that type of assistance actually increased in the week ending August 7.

According to the data, initial jobless claims declined by 12,000 last week to 375,000 seasonally adjusted, the third straight week of reductions.

Since May, when the world’s largest economy reopened amid widespread Covid-19 vaccinations, there has been solid job growth and a steady decline in the need for jobless assistance.

However, economists are concerned that the Delta variant’s outbreak of diseases may result in more firm closures and job losses.

During the epidemic, the federal government increased unemployment benefits, but several states have cut them off early, claiming that they prevented jobless individuals from returning to work.

However, applications for pandemic unemployment support, which is for freelance employees who are not normally eligible for state benefits, increased by 10,000 in the most recent week, according to the statistics, with no seasonal adjustment.

According to the study, the number of people receiving all sorts of unemployment benefits fell by more than 919,000 to little over 12 million in the week ending July 24, compared to almost 29 million a year ago.

“How soon labor supply recovers to meet record labor demand will be influenced by the course of the coronavirus Delta variant,” said Oxford Economics’ Nancy Vanden Houten.

In an analysis, she said, “assuming no major lockdown measures, we predict the economy to add more over 7 (million) jobs this year.”