Fernandez defeats Sabalenka to advance to the US Open final.

Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian teen sensation, reached her maiden Grand Slam final on Thursday, upsetting world number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semi-finals of the US Open.

The 19-year-old prodigy beat Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium and could win her first Grand Slam title.

“I have no idea how I got that last point in, but I’m delighted it did, and I’m glad I’m in the finals,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez will face the winner of a later semi-final between Maria Sakkari, a 17-year-old Greek qualifier, and Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old British qualifier.

Sabalenka became Fernandez’s third top-five victim of the Open, after reigning champion Naomi Osaka and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

A player hasn’t beaten three top-five opponents at a Grand Slam since Serena Williams did it at Wimbledon in 2012.

If Fernandez beats Raducanu in the final, it will be the first Slam final between teens since Williams beat Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open at the age of 17 — and only the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968).

“I don’t give a damn. “All I want to do is play in a final,” Fernandez stated. “I’m going to bask in the glory of my win and worry about it later.”

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, has never advanced past the third round in his six previous Slam appearances.

Sabalenka broke in the second game of the match on a forehand volley winner and dominated early with power shots, but Fernandez found her stride and broke back to 4-3 on a Sabalenka double fault, and they held on to force a tie-breaker.

Jorge, Fernandez’s father and coach, stressed mental tenacity during her training, and it paid off in the tie-break.

Sabalenka, 23, hit a wide-open court forehand to give Fernandez a 3-2 lead. After that, the teen never trailed, winning the final four points to take the first set in 53 minutes.

Fernandez described her mental toughness as “years and years of struggle, tears, blood, and sacrifice.”

To go up 4-3, Fernandez blasted a service winner, Sabalenka mis-hit an overhead smash wide and double faulted, and Fernandez fired another serve winner to end the set, leading the Ashe stadium music director to play Eric Clapton’s “Layla” to the delight of the fans.

“I have no idea how I won,” Fernandez admitted. “I’d attribute it to the New York audience. They came to my aid. They were rooting for me. They never surrendered.”

