Female scientists who have been hampered by the pandemic may never be able to make up for lost time.

Scientists, like other professionals, took their work home during the COVID-19 quarantines.

Women researchers, on the other hand, were burdened disproportionately with caregiving responsibilities, resulting in a decline in productivity. Although this drop may be temporary, my research implies that the damage to women’s reputations and scientific contributions may compound over time, potentially putting female scientists years, if not decades, behind their male counterparts.

The cause for this is the inequitable structure of scientific rewards. I look at social processes through the lens of network science, which focuses on the structure of human interactions. My colleagues and I look at statistics from scientific journals to see how collaborations occur and how scholars cite one another.

We discovered that inequalities in science arise from skewed individual citation decisions. Our research reveals that this results in discrepancies in scientific influence between men and women.

Science is far from being a level playing field. In comparison to the rest, a small handful of “top” scientists earn a disproportionate share of recognition, honors, and financial possibilities. Inequality is on the rise: In 2015, one out of every five articles mentioned a “top” researcher, defined as someone who ranks among the top 1% of the most-cited scientists. This is up from one out of every seven manuscripts in 2000.

Robert Merton was one of the first to show how structural influences skew scientific rewards. “The affluent get richer, while the poor get poorer,” he explained the cumulative advantage process, dubbed the Matthew effect after the Biblical book of Matthew.

Researchers who already have a competitive advantage benefit from cumulative advantage. For joint work done with lesser-known collaborators, the more eminent scientists are given excessive credit. The more citations a scientist receives, the easier it is for others to find and quote his or her articles in their own research.

Structured inequalities are created when other factors interact with accumulated advantage. A teaching post at a more prestigious institution, for example, allows you to participate in larger, higher-profile partnerships and be mentored by more well-known academics, which leads to even greater exposure and chances. As a result, a select group of “top” researchers receive far more attention than the rest.

These unbalanced reward mechanisms are tolerated by scientists because they feel they push all researchers to perform their best work. Since the 1970s, scientists have written on this issue, acknowledging that the field tolerates unequal acknowledgment and that the unequal recognition system may be worsening in the internet age.

As a result, the cumulative advantage grows: the "best" get hired at more prestigious institutions.