Female Recruits in the Indonesian Army are no longer subjected to “two-finger” virginity tests.

After being labeled “degrading, discriminating, and traumatizing,” the Indonesian army has halted its “two-finger” virginity test for female recruits.

On Tuesday, Indonesian army chief of staff Andika Perkasa assured reporters that the contentious practice had ended.

“Previously, we examined the abdomen and genitalia in depth, as well as the pelvis, vagina, and cervix. These examinations are no longer necessary, especially when it comes to the hymen, if it has been ruptured and the amount of the rupture,” he explained.

He said that health conditions such as color blindness, the heart, and the spine would be tested throughout the recruitment process.

“The goal of the examinations is now more focused on guaranteeing that the recruit will be able to live a healthy life and will not have any medical concerns that will result in death,” he added.

Human rights organizations applauded the decision, which has been calling for the test to be abolished for years.

In 2014, 2015, and 2017, the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) investigated the practice, with experts describing the exams as coercive, unscientific, and discriminatory.

HRW Indonesia researcher Andreas Harsono called the decision “the correct thing to do,” describing the test as “degrading, discriminating, and traumatic.”

“There was never any necessity for the tests,” Andy Yentriyani, the head of the National Commission on Violence Against Women (Komnas Perempuan), told Reuters.

Due to the status of the hymen, the virginity check, which was extended to military fiancées, entails someone slipping two fingers into the vagina to ascertain whether or not they’ve had intercourse.

The World Health Organization issued a statement on the practice in 2018, stating that it had “no place” since it lacked “scientific basis.”

“The presence of a hymen is not a reliable indicator of intercourse, and no known examination can establish a history of vaginal intercourse. Furthermore, the practice violates the victim’s human rights and is linked to both immediate and long-term consequences that are harmful to her bodily, psychological, and social well-being, according to the report.

The exams have previously been requested under the pretense of morality, with Indonesian military spokesman Fuad Basya telling The Guardian in 2015: "We need to evaluate the mentality of these applicants." If they aren't virgins anymore,