Female Anchors Continue to Present on Afghanistan News Channel Despite Taliban Threats.

On Tuesday, Tolo News, Afghanistan’s most popular 24-hour news channel, resumed broadcasting with female anchors, one of whom even interviewed a Taliban official, a remarkable sight given how severely women’s rights were restricted under the Taliban’s prior regime.

Tolo’s head of news, Miraqa Popal, remarked on Twitter, “Our female presenter is interviewing a Taliban media team member live in our studio.”

“We resumed our broadcast with female anchors today. @TOLOnews #Afghanistan,” Popal said earlier. Popal added a photo of a female anchor delivering the channel’s news to his tweet.

On Tuesday in Tolo’s studio, Beheshta Arghand, a female television anchor, interviewed a Taliban official on camera, inquiring about the situation in Kabul and the Taliban’s house inspections in the capital.

However, CNN reported on Monday that Taliban fighters visited the houses of two female journalists on Sunday, leaving both of them rattled mentally.

According to the news channel, one of the journalists expressed concern for her own and her family’s safety, citing sources. The Taliban is believed to have made threats to a number of female journalists.

Agnès Callamard, the Secretary-General of Amnesty International, said on Monday that if the international community does not act swiftly, the “tragedy” in Afghanistan will worsen.

“Thousands of Afghans, from academics and journalists to activists and women human rights defenders, are facing Taliban reprisals and are at risk of being abandoned to a terribly uncertain future,” she said.

The Taliban are attempting to persuade Afghans that they have evolved since their violent rule in the late 1990s. Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban’s ultra-conservative Islamic rule, and stonings, amputations, and public executions were commonplace.

Many Afghans are skeptical, but the militant group declared a “amnesty” across the country on Tuesday, encouraging women to join their administration.

Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's culture commission, declared, "The Islamic Emirate does not want women to be victims." "They should be in there," says the narrator.