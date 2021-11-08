Fed’s Quarles is expected to resign, giving Biden another opportunity to fill the position.

Randal Quarles, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, announced his resignation on Monday, leaving another opening on the central bank for President Joe Biden to fill.

Quarles had been the Fed’s first vice chair, in charge of banking supervision, but his four-year term ended in mid-October. He may have served as a governor on the board until January 2032.

Biden has yet to name a vice chairperson and must make many other decisions about the Fed’s leadership, including whether or not to reappoint Jerome Powell as chairman after his four-year term expires on February 5.

Biden has been under great pressure from his Democratic Party’s liberal wing to appoint officials who will be harder on banks.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the other hand, has lauded Powell’s handling of the economy during the Covid-19 crisis and is said to be backing him for a second term.

Powell was on the board when Yellen was the head of the world’s largest economy’s central bank, but Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, did not reappoint her.

Aside from deciding who will lead the Fed, Biden must replace a seat on the board, since Vice Chair Richard Clarida’s term expires on January 31.

Powell and Lael Brainard, the Fed’s lone surviving Democrat, were both at the White House on Thursday, apparently to meet with Biden.

Quarles did not give a reason for his departure in his letter to Biden, simply writing, “Given the completion last month of my term as Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Board, I intend to resign my position as a Governor of the Federal Reserve during or around the last week of December of this year.”