Fears of a virus are causing global stock markets to plummet.

The expanding Delta virus variety fueled fears that it could jeopardize the economic recovery, while oil prices plummeted when major producers finally agreed to increase output.

After the UK government relaxed England’s daily pandemic limitations despite rising infection rates, London markets fell 1.3 percent in afternoon trade.

Frankfurt was down 2.8 percent, Paris was down 2.6 percent, and the Dow Jones index in New York was down 1.4 percent immediately after the open.

Investors abandoned risky stocks in Europe, fearing that rising inflation will trigger interest rate hikes, mirroring steep losses in Asia.

Oil prices plummeted after OPEC and its partners agreed on Sunday to pump an extra 400,000 barrels per day per month starting in August to satisfy increased demand as the world’s economies reopened.

“Risk aversion has remained the dominating trend thus far,” according to Fawad Razaqzada, a ThinkMarkets analyst.

“The sell-off has been severe for equities, but it’s impossible to determine whether this is just a correction ahead of greater gains at a later date or whether this is the start of something truly big,” he added.

Meanwhile, in England, practically all Covid-19 restrictions were dropped on Monday, a move panned by many health professionals but welcomed as “freedom day” by the media and supporters.

“Rather than providing investors with a boost, ‘Freedom Day’ appears to be a setback,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter told AFP.

“The drop is likely due to dramatically growing Covid infection rates across the UK, as well as fears about new limits being eased.”

In Asia, Hong Kong was the worst-affected market after the US warned corporations about the “increasing hazards” of doing business in the city as China tightens its hold, raising concerns about the city’s future as a financial center.

With vaccines being distributed around the world and some governments loosening restrictions, equities had a good first half of 2021, with many markets setting new highs or reversing previous highs as speculators banked on a successful recovery from the epidemic.

Surging inflation, on the other hand, has reignited concern that the Federal Reserve and other central banks would be compelled to tighten their ultra-easy monetary policies and hike interest rates sooner than predicted.

