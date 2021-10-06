Fears of a surveillance state are stoked by Singapore’s patrol robots.

Singapore has begun testing patrol robots that provide warnings to persons participating in “undesirable social behavior,” adding to the city-arsenal state’s of surveillance technology, which is raising privacy worries.

Singapore is seeing an explosion of instruments to track its residents, from massive numbers of CCTV cameras to trials of lampposts equipped with facial recognition technology.

Officials have long promoted a vision of a hyper-efficient, tech-driven “smart nation,” but critics claim that privacy is being compromised and that citizens have little control over their data.

Singapore is routinely chastised for restricting civil freedoms, and while residents have become accustomed to stringent controls, there is still a growing apprehension about intrusive technology.

The government’s newest surveillance equipment are seven-camera robots on wheels that issue public warnings and detect “undesirable social behavior.”

This includes smoking in forbidden locations, parking bicycles improperly, and violating coronavirus social-distancing laws, among other things.

During a recent patrol, one of the “Xavier” robots weaved its way through a housing estate and came to a halt in front of a group of elderly inhabitants who were playing a chess game.

As a camera on top of the machine trained its eyes on them, a robotic voice blared out, “Please retain one-metre separation, please stick to five persons per group.”

Two robots were assigned to monitor a housing complex and a commercial center during a three-week trial in September.

Frannie Teo, a 34-year-old research assistant, was walking through the mall and stated, “It reminds me of Robocop.”

It conjures up images of a “dystopian world of robots… She continued, “I’m just a little concerned about that kind of concept.”

The devices, according to digital rights campaigner Lee Yi Ting, are the latest way Singaporeans are being observed.

“It all adds to the notion that people in Singapore… need to watch what they say and do to a far higher level than they would in other countries,” she told AFP.

However, the government defended its use of robots, claiming that they were not used to identify or prosecute offenders during the technology’s trial and that they were necessary to address a labor shortage as the population ages.

“The workforce is actually shrinking,” said Ong Ka Hing of the government organization behind the Xavier robots, who added that they might assist cut the number of cops needed for foot patrols.

The island, which has a population of roughly 5.5 million people, has 90,000 police cameras, with that number expected to increase by 2030, as well as facial recognition technology, which allows officials to recognize faces in crowds. Brief News from Washington Newsday.