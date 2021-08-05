Fears of a ‘Lost Generation’ as Covid expels India’s poor students

C.S. Satheesha types “A-P-P-L-E” into his phone while he lectures from a treehouse in his back garden in southern India, which is the only location he can get a signal.

Shreeshma, eight, listens to Satheesha’s WhatsApp voice notes on her mother’s phone on her porch in the Kodagu district of Karnataka state and repeats words like “This is a cat.”

But she and her classmates are among the fortunate in a country where schools have been closed for nearly a year, one of the world’s longest school closures.

Only one out of every four children in India has access to digital gadgets and the internet, according to UNICEF.

Many families have sold items or taken out loans to help their children continue their studies by purchasing smartphones.

To connect with their teachers, children in some remote communities have trekked kilometers up hills and through snake-infested jungles.

According to Jean Dreze, a welfare economist, the situation is likely to increase the country’s existing “severe inequities” in educational access, which perpetuate India’s class, caste, and gender divisions.

“For the most part, rich youngsters can continue to learn through online schooling. Online education, on the other hand, is a fantasy for impoverished children, and in most areas, no alternate preparations have been created for them,” Dreze told AFP.

According to UNICEF, more than six million Indian girls and boys were already not attending school prior to the pandemic.

Almost a third of those who did enroll dropped out, with rates even higher for girls and children from the most marginalized neighborhoods.

The pandemic’s impact on the Indian economy – particularly on the poor, who have suffered the most – has only exacerbated the situation.

With breadwinners out of work, many families have had no choice but to force their children to abandon their studies in order to make ends meet.

According to anecdotal evidence, there has been an increase in child marriage – which means one less mouth to feed – as well as human trafficking.

Many youngsters, it is feared, would not return to school even when schools reopen, resulting in a “lost generation” of unqualified young people.

“They are less inclined to return to school if they believe they will not be able to catch up,” said Terry Durnnian, UNICEF India’s chief of education.

According to UNESCO, only five other nations have had their schools closed for longer than India, affecting 320 million students.

