Fears of a coup in Brazil are growing as tens of thousands of Jair Bolsonaro supporters flock to the capital.

Thousands of followers of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro have descended on the country’s economic and political capitals, raising concerns of a military takeover.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro is scheduled to speak at packed Independence Day rallies in Brasilia and Sao Paulo. The president has appealed for help in defending his attacks on the country’s Supreme Court, which have caused concern in South America’s largest democracy.

On August 14, Bolsonaro urged the Senate to file charges against two Supreme Court justices, warning that if the charges were not filed, Brazil would suffer a political “institutional rupture.”

In a probe into internet misinformation and anti-democratic threats, one of the justices, Alexandre de Moraes, imprisoned the leader of a party aligned with the nationalist president. He also launched an investigation into Bolsonaro for allegedly sharing confidential information on social media in an attempt to prove an allegation of electoral fraud.

Luis Roberto Barroso, the other justice, has been a vocal opponent of Bolsonaro’s unfounded election fraud charges, and the president has responded by labeling him a “son of a whore.”

In preparation for the rallies on Tuesday, security in the capital, Brasilia, was tightened up, and police began barring access to the central mall, where thousands are anticipated to march, according to Reuters.

According to reports, more than 5,000 police officers would be deployed to defend Congress.

Bolsonaro’s critics say he is attempting to unite followers in order to intimidate or invade the courts.

An important group of left-wing presidents, prime ministers, and public personalities wrote an open statement on Monday warning that Tuesday’s protests are a threat to democracy and amount to an insurgency, citing Donald Trump supporters’ murderous attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

More than 150 political figures signed a letter warning that the protests were “stoking concerns of a coup d’état in the world’s third-largest democracy.”

Bolsonaro “directed an enormous military parade through the capital city of Braslia on August 10th, while his allies in Congress pushed substantial electoral reforms that he thinks are needed before the presidential elections next year,” according to the letter.

