Fears of a Chinese real estate company collapsing have put global markets on edge.

Despite a sliver of relief from the property company’s major subsidiary on Wednesday, markets remain concerned about the future of China’s deeply indebted Evergrande Group.

Hengda Real Estate Group announced in a statement to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it will pay $35.9 million in interest on a bond due on September 23. The last-minute deal was reached through “private negotiations,” according to Hengda’s filing, but no other information were provided.

This payment, however, is a small part of Evergrande’s $300 billion debt, which was accrued as a result of the company’s rapid expansion into several industries in China.

In the next seven days, the company must make two more interest payments, the first of which is a $83.5 million offshore bond payment due on Thursday, September 23. On September 29, another $47.5 million is due.

Evergrande, one of the country’s leading property developers, which is responsible for over 4 million jobs annually, has yet to confirm whether these payments will be made. It would be allowed a 30-day grace period to pay the interest, after which it would be forced to default and file for bankruptcy.

Last week, homeowners and investors demonstrated outside the group’s Shenzhen headquarters and other regional offices in protest of the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Evergrande stock sell-off that has been going on for months is continuing this week.

Evergrande had claimed before the protests outside its offices last week that it had “no guarantee” that it would be able to pay its debts since it had been unable to find consumers for its products and services.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Tuesday, the real estate mogul had told two Chinese banks the day before that it would be unable to make its interest payments on time.

Hui Ka Yan, the group’s chairman, tried to boost morale by promising its 200,000 employees a solution in a letter issued as China celebrated the mid-autumn festival holiday.

According to Reuters, Hui, 62, added, “I fully hope that with your united effort and hard work, Evergrande will walk out of its darkest hour and resume full-scale developments as soon as possible.”

Evergrande’s difficulties have been dubbed China’s “Lehman moment,” with some analysts predicting that a Lehman Brothers-style collapse would have a far-reaching impact on the world’s second largest economy, precipitating a slowdown or crash.

Fears are also fueled by the awareness that China is on the rise. This is a condensed version of the information.