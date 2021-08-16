Fears have become stronger two months after a Nigerian student was kidnapped.

Parents have learned that four pupils have died in captivity two and a half months after gunmen seized more than 100 children from a Nigerian Islamic seminary in the country’s northwest.

However, no one knows which children are among the deceased, leaving families distraught and parents with dwindling hope of seeing their sons and daughters again.

The Tegina seminary kidnapping has now lasted 78 days, making it one of the longest-running mass kidnappings in a wave of raids on Nigerian schools and colleges this year.

Around 200 motorcycle-riding gunmen from criminal organizations known as bandits raided Tegina town in Niger state’s Rafi area on May 30 and abducted 136 students from an Islamic seminary.

Parents learnt of the deaths via an emissary who had been dispatched with a payment, only to be imprisoned before being released.

“The person hired to deliver the ransom informed us of the horrific news of the deaths of four of the children,” said Maryam Mohammed, who has seven of her twelve children among those kidnapped.

“Every parent has been in heightened suspense since then since no one knows if his child was among the dead.”

In June, 15 of the captives managed to flee their captors while sleeping in a secluded area in Zamfara state, where they had been held captive.

The ransom emissary who was sent to deliver the 30 million naira ($73,000) in cash returned to Tegina on August 1 with the news that four of the students had died.

According to seminary officials, the kidnappers held the ambassador Kassim Tegina for a week after providing the ransom because they sought more money before releasing the children.

According to Mohammed, the Tegina ransom envoy was unable to identify the murdered youngsters since the kidnappers only showed him four graves that they claimed belonged to the students who had been kidnapped.

Two of Mohammed’s kidnapped children have pneumonia, “leading me to believe they may be among the dead.”

“I have every cause to be concerned about their safety,” she added, referring to their medicine and the fact that they had been left alone in the bush for two and a half months.

According to the UN, about 1,000 children have been kidnapped for ransom in a series of mass abductions at schools this year, despite heavily armed gangs terrorizing portions of northwest and central Nigeria for years.

The majority have been freed as a result of discussions or ransom payments, but hundreds remain imprisoned in woodland hideouts as their captors try to reach an agreement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.