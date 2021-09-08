Fearless Afghan women confront Taliban gunmen, declaring that they are desperate to protect basic rights [WATCH].

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets Tuesday after the Taliban declared a new administration, many of whom were women, to demand basic human rights and freedom of expression.

Despite grandiose claims of safeguarding women’s rights, the Taliban’s new leadership made it clear that women will not hold senior roles in the system.

On social media, photos and videos from the protests have gone viral. A brave woman was observed fending off a Taliban attacker with a gun pointed at her. In another video, women can be seen yelling anti-Pakistan slogans on the streets of Kabul. Taliban fighters were spotted thrashing protestors with what appeared to be metal rods.

According to Reuters, one protestor remarked, “These people (the Taliban) are terribly unjust, and they are not human at all.” “They deny us the right to demonstrate because they are unbelievers, not Muslims.”

Women marched to the streets of Herat on September 2 to demand equal rights under the Taliban regime. It expanded to Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif after that. On Sept. 4, women with banners demanded equality in front of the presidential palace, which is under Taliban rule. Human Rights Watch said that some protestors were detained and beaten in Kabul.

Men joined women in Tuesday’s rally, which had been taking place since last week to decry Pakistan’s participation and yell anti-Pakistan slogans, since many feel the neighboring country is aiding the Taliban. According to the BBC, Pakistan has denied any participation.

Protests against the Taliban, who took control of the country a month ago, are a constant threat to the new leadership. Meanwhile, according to Al Jazeera, the US has expressed reservations about some people mentioned in the government because of their criminal records.

According to a former government official, the Taliban is photographing protestors up close, which will most likely be used to identify individuals later.

“Women must come out to safeguard our jobs and social standing. “It is truly a now or never situation,” Dariya Imani, a student at Herat University’s business department, told Reuters. “We are not courageous; we are simply desperate to safeguard our fundamental rights.”