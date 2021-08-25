Fear grips Afghans under Taliban rule, dubbed the “Zombie Apocalypse.”

Streets that were once alive with activity have become deafeningly quiet. Only a few women are brave enough to leave their homes. Neighborhoods are patrolled by fighters.

Welcome to the new Kabul, a city dominated by the Taliban’s dread of them.

On the condition of anonymity, a 20-year-old women’s rights activist told AFP, “It’s like a zombie apocalypse.”

Chaos prevails outside Kabul airport as hundreds of civilians crowd in, desperate to flee before the US withdrawal deadline on August 31.

The streets, on the other hand, are eerily quiet everywhere else.

“People almost never go outside, and when they do, it’s in a hurry,” adds the campaigner. “Everyone tries to get home as soon as possible.”

Women were increasingly embracing Western attire, attending university, and working under the deposed regime.

Even in Kabul, women are reluctant to leave their houses. The popularity of burqas has skyrocketed.

Many Afghans fear a repetition of the Taliban’s violent interpretation of Islamic law when they were in control from 1996 to 2001.

This time around, the Taliban have promised a kinder, more inclusive regime, with women’s rights guaranteed.

However, since the Taliban’s spectacular military triumph on August 15, the activist claims she has been unable to return to university.

Hardliners, she claims, do not want women to attend classes unless they can divide them by gender.

“I think that was a bad decision,” she argues, claiming that there aren’t enough female university professors.

Her employer, claiming concerns for her safety, has also prevented her from returning.

Advertisement posters showing female models have been damaged or taken down from city walls.

Pop music, which was openly forbidden under the Taliban’s previous administration, is no longer heard in Kabul.

Only the sound of children playing breaks the silence, possibly unaware of the magnitude of the transformation taking place in their birthplace.

According to a Kabul banker, widespread fear is working in the Taliban’s favor as they seek to cement their authority.

On the condition of anonymity, he argues, “They don’t have an army to govern people, but terror controls everyone.”

While the Taliban leadership tries to portray itself as a well-organized and capable government, the fact is that the militants’ behavior differs drastically from place to place.

“Some groups are behaving well, but others go to restaurants without paying,” the banker explains.

The militants appear to have adopted an in the southeastern city of Khost, which was long a conservative stronghold taken by the Taliban just before Kabul fell. Brief News from Washington Newsday.