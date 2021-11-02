Favourite Incentivise To Win Melbourne Cup Is Upset Incredibly.

Verry Elleegant smashed red-hot favorite Incentivise to win the coveted Aus$8 million (US$6 million) Melbourne Cup on Tuesday in a party atmosphere as the “race that stops a country” drew fans back.

The six-year-old mare rallied from behind in a thrilling finish to the grueling 3,200-meter (two mile) handicap at Flemington, considered the ultimate test of stamina and staying power, with James McDonald in the saddle.

Since the famed Phar Lap more than 90 years ago, Incentivise, the shortest-priced favorite, placed third, three-and-a-half lengths behind, ahead of Spanish Mission and Floating Artist.

“I love her to pieces,” McDonald said of his Chris Waller-trained horse, who finished seventh last year and was a $18 longshot in the betting market. “She’s been wonderful to me.” She’s a rock star, and I’m incredibly proud of her.

“She seemed at ease out there.” She was very unconcerned the entire time. I was blowing kisses to her the entire 600m when I looked at the clock.

“I’m not sure.” I can’t believe what I’ve just witnessed. “You know, I never believed I’d win one,” he added. “I’ve always wanted to win one, but it’s so difficult.” She defied history by carrying the most weight (57kg) to victory since Protectionist in 2014, becoming the first mare to win the Cup since Makybe Diva in 2005.

With Incentivise having won his last nine races, including the famous Caulfield Cup just a few weeks ago, few expected him to lose.

He had never raced over such a long distance before, and after being in the lead for much of the race, he began to fade during the final 300 meters when Verry Elleegant stormed through.

The race was won in front of fans who had returned after one of the world’s longest lockdowns had ended, with celebrations and the sound of champagne corks popping once more accompanied the thundering of hooves across the ground.

But it was still quieter than usual, with only 10,000 vaccinated racegoers allowed under Covid restrictions, many fewer than the typical 100,000.

Keith Foletti, who has been at 85 of the 87 Melbourne Cups, was among them.

He told ABC, “I was baptised at the Melbourne Cup in 1934 when the heavens blew up and I was drowned.”

“I’ve only missed two years: the year I was on and the year I was off.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.