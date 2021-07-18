Fauci: The United States may still have polio. If The Media Supports Vaccine Opponents,

On Saturday, top US scientist Anthony Fauci slammed anti-vaccination pundits, saying that if today’s misinformation existed back then, America would still be fighting smallpox and polio.

The country’s chief infectious disease expert expressed his growing dissatisfaction with the country’s slowing Covid-19 immunization rate, even as the disease has been spreading in states with low rates.

It also came just days after Vice President Joe Biden expressed his own evident dissatisfaction, warning that disinformation regarding vaccines on social media is “killing people.”

Fauci was responding to a CNN interviewer who asked if he thought “we could have defeated the measles or eradicated polio if you had Fox News, night after night, warning people about these vaccine issues that are just bunk” if he thought “we could have defeated the measles or eradicated polio if you had Fox News, night after night, warning people about these vaccine issues that are just bunk.”

“If we had the kind of erroneous information that is being spread,” Fauci said, “we would probably still have smallpox and we would probably still have polio.”

In many areas, initial vaccine skepticism has morphed into outright hatred, a message amplified by bogus conspiracy theories frequently broadcast on Fox and other conservative networks.

Tucker Carlson, one of Fox’s most popular commentators, recently commented, “Perhaps it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that.”

Vaccines, on the other hand, have proven to be extremely successful. According to officials in Maryland, none of the persons who died of the disease there last month had been vaccinated.

“They’ve become like the Taliban,” Fox contributor Charlie Hurt remarked in response to thoughts of sending vaccination educators door-to-door to push people to get the vaccine.

Former President Donald Trump’s ridicule of Covid precautions has gained traction among conservative Republicans.

Representative Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina recommended that door-to-door educators instead come and grab people’s guns — or their Bibles.

The pace has dropped dramatically after an initial rush of vaccinations across the country.

Biden’s stated aim of vaccinating 70% of individuals by July 4 fell short by roughly three percentage points, and the vaccination rate has dropped even more after then, despite the disease’s Delta strain spreading quickly.

A few Republicans have attempted to blame the widely renowned Fauci for the disease’s ravages and economic disruptions.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced the “Fire Fauci Act,” which would lower his pay to zero and require the Senate to appoint a replacement. It is unlikely that the law will pass.

On CNN, Fauci was asked about T-shirts that were being sold by.