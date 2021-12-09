Fatemeh Anvari Removed From Classroom for Wearing Hijab: ‘It’s Not Fair That You Can’t Teach.’

This week, parents in a town in Quebec, Canada, were shocked to receive a letter from Chelsea Elementary School informing them that a teacher will be removed from the classroom.

According to the CBC, the instructor, Fatemeh Anvari, was told she couldn’t teach because she wore a hijab.

The decision was made in accordance with Bill 21, which states that some civil officials in positions of responsibility, including teachers, are not permitted to wear religious insignia while on the job.

According to the CBC, while the law will shortly exempt English-language public schools, such as Chelsea Elementary School, where Anvari teaches, the law remains in effect for the time being until all legislative appeals have been heard.

The Washington Newsday reported in October on an incident in Maplewood, New Jersey, in which a teacher was accused of “forcibly” removing a second-grade student’s headscarf. Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, a Maplewood native, documented the encounter on Facebook. She was the first American Muslim woman to compete in the Olympics while wearing a hijab.

Anvari, or Ms. Fatemeh as she is known at school, will be moving to a “alternative role in the school,” according to a letter handed out to parents on December 3. The reason for Anvari’s departure is not stated in the letter, which was obtained by CBC.

Kirsten Taylor-Bosmon, a parent of a student in Anvari’s class, told CBC that she was taken aback when she learned of the reasons.

She told the newspaper, “It was absolutely horrific, terribly sad.” “We do not instill these ideals in our children. As a result, explaining this to our children is really difficult.” After learning that Anvari will no longer be her teacher, Taylor-Bosmon shared a note with the outlet that her daughter wrote to her.

The young girl wrote, “[I]t’s not fair that you can’t teach?! “I think your hijab is fantastic!!!!” On Thursday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole spoke out about the situation, saying that while he personally opposes the measure, he respects provincial autonomy.

“I disagree with Bill 21’s secular tenets,” he stated, according to CTV. “However, it is a subject for Quebec to resolve, and I believe we must ensure that everyone is polite and respected in these conversations.”

CTV. This is a condensed version of the information.