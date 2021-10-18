Fasting, not calorie counting, extends the lifespan of mice, according to a new study.

According to a study released Monday, eating less frequently improves rodent health and lifespan more than merely eating less.

Researchers studied mice on various diets and discovered that those who were fed fewer calories in a single daily feeding lived longer than those who were fed the same number of calories throughout the day.

The study, which was published in Nature Metabolism, found that mice who only ate once a day had a better metabolism.

Scientists have known for about a century that reducing calories enhances the lifetime of rodents, according to study author Dudley Lamming of the University of Wisconsin.

However, in prior studies on mice and calorie restriction, mice were fed only once a day, which resulted in unintended fasting.

Lamming’s team wanted to see if the interval between feedings had anything to do with it, and they discovered that it wasn’t only the amount of food that mattered.

“Instead, calorie-restricted diets ensure that mice fast for a large portion of the day – and that the imposed fasting-period (when we eat) is crucial for the life and health benefits of calorie restriction.”

The mice were put on alternative diets by Lamming’s team, with a control group having unlimited access to conventional food.

Two other groups were given calorie restrictions of 30%, with one eating low-calorie food throughout the day and the other receiving a 30% reduced amount of usual food in a single feeding after a 21-hour fast.

Mice on a calorie limited diet with 21 hours between meals lived almost half a year longer than mice who ate everything they wanted at any time of day, according to the study.

Mice who had constant access to a low-calorie food lived slightly shorter lifetimes than the control group, despite consuming fewer calories.

“For the benefits of a calorie limited diet, the imposed fasting period is necessary,” Lamming added.

A final group of mice was taught to eat the same amount of food as the control group, but over the course of three hours, followed by a long daily fast.

The mice in the last group, which fasted without cutting calorie consumption, exhibited just as many health benefits as the mice who ate fewer calories and fasted, despite the fact that their longevity was not measured.

“(Both groups) are better able to control their blood sugar and adapt their metabolism to changing demands throughout the day,” Lamming added.

Mice on a low-calorie diet who ate frequently during the day, on the other hand, did not. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.